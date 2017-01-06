WOW!! Groundbreaking Navy UFO Video!! Expert Scientist Can’t Explain!! 2017

Net binnen
6 januari 2017

A shocking nine-minute Navy video of a UFO displaying highly unusual areal activity, has been studied by Chilean authorities for the couple years, is now being shown to the public. The CEFAA – the Chilean government agency which investigates UFOs, or UAP (unidentified aerial phenomena), has been in charge of the investigation. CEFAA has committees of military experts, technicians and academics from many disciplines. Not one of them have been able to explain the bizarre flying object captured by the Navy officers! Groundbreaking Navy UFO [SHOCKING Video] Expert Scientist Can’t Explain!! 2017

