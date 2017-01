Around 11:30am, on June 22, 1977, thirty-nine-year-old Yukio Ishida was driving along the bank of the Toyokawa Canal in Kozakai-Cho, Aichi Prefecture, when he noticed a strange object flying above a building alongside the canal.

UFO Photographs – Kozakai-Cho, Japan – OpenMinds.tv UFO Photo Archive Around 11:30am, on June 22, 1977, thirty-nine-year-old Yukio Ishida was driving along the bank of the Toyokawa Canal in Kozakai-Cho, Aichi Prefecture, when he noticed a strange object flying above a building alongside the canal. 133 SHARES Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter bank chi object tweet