Astonishing Interdimensional Portal’s Over Tampa Bay! Hidden Underground Base Exposed? 1/18/17 Tampa Florida and it was at 11:30am Source link Brad Kazarian https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=s-YbWmlkoc0&feature=youtu.be #1 Most Viewed UFO Youtube Channel Thirdphaseofmoon Shares Your Incredible UFO Videos To the World! Upload your UFO Video To Youtube, Then Copy Paste The Link To My Email! [email protected] Keep Your Eyes on the Skies! We are not Alone!