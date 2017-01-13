Phoenix Lights 20 years later: UFO witnesses take the stage at UFO conference in February

It has been 20 years since the UFO sighting that has had Arizona buzzing ever since the incident took place in March of 1997. Over 1000 witnesses reportedly came forward, including former Arizona Governor Fife Symington. Several of the witnesses who experienced the most spectacular sightings will be sharing what they saw on-stage at the International UFO Congress in Fountain Hills on February 18, 2017.

The ‘Phoenix Lights’ sightings were reported by thousands of people, both as a triangular formation and stationary lights. Phoenix City Councilwoman Frances Barwood says she personally spoke with over 700 Phoenix-area residents who claimed to have seen a large object float silently over the city. Symington, Arizona’s governor at the time, made light of the sightings in 1997, however, he now claims to have seen the UFO himself and says he does not think it was from this planet.

According to Fox News, Symington said, “I’m a pilot and I know just about every machine that flies. It was bigger than anything that I’ve ever seen. It remains a great mystery. Other people saw it, responsible people. I don’t know why people would ridicule it”

Fife Symington discussing his UFO sighting on CNN. (Credit: CNN)

Symington first admitted to seeing the object during an interview with filmmaker James Fox. Fox had provided Symington with testimony from several witnesses who were disappointed with the way Symington dealt with the incident in 1997. Symington then admitted to Fox he had also seen the object, and he agreed it was unworldly. Symington then went on to discuss his sighting with CNN and other news outlets.

Fox will be presenting at the International UFO Congress, and will share footage of his interview with Symington, he says, he has not shared publicly before. Fox has also arranged to have several of the witnessed he spoke with, all of whom had a spectacular view of the strange object that cruised over Phoenix that fateful night, join him on-stage during his presentation to share their experiences with the audience.

UFO researchers, local Arizona UFO investigators and local UFO filmmaker Dr. Lynne Kitei will also be discussing their findings regarding the Phoenix Lights UFO event, and putting the sighting in perspective in relation to alleged UFO sightings throughout history.

Scientists, former military officers, authors and UFO researchers will also be discussing UFO sightings and related topics at the International UFO Congress this year. For a full list of speakers and their topics, visit UFOCongress.com.

About the International UFO Congress

The International UFO Congress is presented by OpenMinds.tv, an Arizona based organization dedicated to the dissemination of information related to UFOs and the search for extraterrestrial life. The conference was established in 1991 and is held annually. The event holds the Guinness World Record for the largest UFO conference in the world. It features presentations by scientists, academics, authors, researchers, experts, and those who have experienced paranormal or anomalous phenomena from all over the world. It also provides a forum to discuss experiences and findings. The event has over 20 Speakers, a Film Festival, and scores of vendors. Topics generally covered are UFO sightings, alien abduction, UFO crashes, crop circles, paranormal experiences, governmental UFO secrecy and much more.