UFO Sightings Mega Alien Structure Creates 6200 Mile Long Wave On Venus! 1/16/17 Images of giant wave on Venus captured by Japanese probe source https://www.theguardian.com/science/2017/jan/16/images-of-giant-wave-on-venus-captured-by-japanese-probe Link to Live Radio show Tonight http://www.blogtalkradio.com/thirdphaseofmoon-ufo-sightings/2017/01/17/special-monday-night-thirdphaseofmoon-radio-show-11pm-est-8pm-pst-347-934-0378 #1 Most Viewed UFO Youtube Channel Thirdphaseofmoon Shares Your Incredible UFO Videos To the World! Upload your UFO Video To Youtube, Then Copy Paste The Link To My Email! [email protected] Keep Your Eyes on the Skies! We are not Alone!