Illinois-UFO-described-as-five-orbs-inside-bright-light

An Illinois witness at Lake County reported watching and photographing a bright light UFO that appeared to have five smaller orbs inside of it, according to testimony in Case 81037 from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON) witness reporting database.

Witness image. (Credit: MUFON)

The witness noticed a bright light in the sky at 5:30 p.m. on December 18, 2016.

“Thought it was a star or planet, but then it started flashing and then started moving more to my right,” the witness stated. “Thought it was a satellite, but thought it was too large to be one.”

The witness then used a cell phone and zoomed in on the object.

Witness image. (Credit: MUFON)

“I saw a big orb with five little orbs inside. I tried to take a video, but it was too far out there to zoom in on for a video. I kept looking at it through a zoomed picture and it kept breaking up into five smaller orbs, then three, then two, and then reassembled itself into one big orb. I then noticed an orb by it detach itself and then sporadically went left of the orb and then vanished. The object was in my sight for about two hours and then slowly vanished behind the treeline of my house.”

Cropped and enlarged witness image. (Credit: MUFON)

The witness uploaded five images with the MUFON report, which was filed on December 18, 2016. Illinois MUFON State Section Director James Wolford investigated and closed this case as an Unknown.

“The complex structure and behavior of the object rules out natural phenomena,” Wolford stated in his report. “This was something artificial with technology that may be beyond man-made construction. My disposition for this case is Unknown – Other.”

Cropped and enlarged witness image. (Credit: MUFON)

Please remember that most UFO sightings can be explained as something natural or man-made. The above quotes were edited for clarity. Please report UFO activity to MUFON.com.