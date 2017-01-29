Explosive!! Whistle Blower Insider Exposes The Alien UFO Cover-Up! 1/28/17 Stephen Bassett is the executive director of Paradigm Research Group (PRG) founded in 1996 to end a government imposed embargo on the truth behind extraterrestrial related phenomena. He has spoken to audiences around the world about the implications of formal “Disclosure” by world governments of an extraterrestrial presence engaging the human race and given over 1000 radio and television interviews. PRG’s advocacy work has been extensively covered by national and international media. In 2013 PRG produced a “Citizen Hearing on Disclosure” at the National Press Club in Washington. Since November of 2014 PRG has been conducting political initiatives in Washington, DC. One is seeking the first hearings on Capitol Hill since 1968 regarding the extraterrestrial presence issue. The other sought to force the ET issue into the 2016 presidential campaign. Going forward from the U.S. election outcome PRG will now also operate under the DBA PRG International, and Stephen will be seeking lectures, government contacts and funding around the world.

#1 Most Viewed UFO Youtube Channel Thirdphaseofmoon Shares Your Incredible UFO Videos To the World! Upload your UFO Video To Youtube, Then Copy Paste The Link To My Email! [email protected] Keep Your Eyes on the Skies! We are not Alone!