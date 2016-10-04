BIGTIME!! NEW AREA 51 DISCOVERED!? President ORDERS Restricted Zone! UFO Landing Pad? 2016

BIGTIME!! NEW AREA 51 DISCOVERED!? President OBAMA ORDERS Restricted Zone! WHAT IN THE WORLD? 2016 We emphasize that the disclosure of City’s location is not an encouragement to visit. City is NOT open to the public.

#1 Most Viewed UFO Youtube Channel Thirdphaseofmoon Shares Your Incredible UFO Videos To the World! Upload your UFO Video To Youtube, Then Copy Paste The Link To My Email! cousinsbrothersproductions@gmail.com Keep Your Eyes on the Skies! We are not Alone!

Link to New possible area 51 location https://binged.it/2dMrvNF