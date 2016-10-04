Net binnen
Home » UFO » BIGTIME!! NEW AREA 51 DISCOVERED!? President ORDERS Restricted Zone! UFO Landing Pad? 2016
2wThtvf_dtI.jpg

BIGTIME!! NEW AREA 51 DISCOVERED!? President ORDERS Restricted Zone! UFO Landing Pad? 2016

in UFO 4 oktober 2016 22:25 1 Comment 1,083 Views

BIGTIME!! NEW AREA 51 DISCOVERED!? President OBAMA ORDERS Restricted Zone! WHAT IN THE WORLD? 2016 We emphasize that the disclosure of City’s location is not an encouragement to visit. City is NOT open to the public.

#1 Most Viewed UFO Youtube Channel Thirdphaseofmoon Shares Your Incredible UFO Videos To the World! Upload your UFO Video To Youtube, Then Copy Paste The Link To My Email! cousinsbrothersproductions@gmail.com Keep Your Eyes on the Skies! We are not Alone!

Link to New possible area 51 location https://binged.it/2dMrvNF


One comment

  1. Hank
    25 oktober 2016 11:19 at 11:19

    Nothing to worry about, this is an art area from michael heizer called the city

    (0)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Anti-SPAM rekensom. Geef het antwoord in cijfer(s) *

2017 Niburu.nl | Onthullend en bewustmakend nieuws