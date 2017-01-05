2016 UFO Year in Review

Open Minds UFO Radio: 2016 has come and gone, and it is time to take a look back at the best UFO stories of the year. Open Minds UFO Radio host Alejandro Rojas and newsman Martin Willis are joined by The Huffington Post’s Lee Speigel to discuss what made news in the UFO world, and what they feel were the best and most important stories.

